New York State Common Retirement Fund Buys 3,851 Shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 136,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,851 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) were worth $3,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HOMB. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 0.3% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 137,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,087,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC grew its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 112,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,338,000 after buying an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 4.4% during the third quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 2.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 43,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $901,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 18.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the period. 60.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director James Pat Hickman sold 10,900 shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $277,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 123,900 shares in the company, valued at $3,159,450. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 11,675 shares of company stock worth $297,634 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 9.11% of the company’s stock.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Price Performance

HOMB opened at $24.12 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.90. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.83 and a 12-month high of $26.20. The firm has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 29.01%. The business had revenue of $272.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.70 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This is a boost from Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 12th.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Profile

Home Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company. Which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary Centennial Bank. It primarily offers a range of commercial and retail banking and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities.

