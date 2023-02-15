New York State Common Retirement Fund Cuts Stock Position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 83,006 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,123 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $3,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP increased its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 438,870 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,817,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 50.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,301,272 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,898,000 after purchasing an additional 435,517 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 70.6% during the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 51,590 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,859,000 after purchasing an additional 21,358 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 108.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 444,509 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,211,000 after purchasing an additional 231,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weitz Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc. now owns 440,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,858,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.67% of the company’s stock.

LSXMA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st.

In other news, Director Malcolm Ian Grant Gilchrist sold 916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.09, for a total transaction of $54,126.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,814.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al acquired 800 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.58 per share, for a total transaction of $26,064.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 12,800 shares in the company, valued at $417,024. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Malcolm Ian Grant Gilchrist sold 916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.09, for a total transaction of $54,126.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,940 shares in the company, valued at $232,814.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have bought 8,200 shares of company stock valued at $267,200 and have sold 28,076 shares valued at $1,278,783. Corporate insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LSXMA stock opened at $35.10 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $11.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.09. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a twelve month low of $34.40 and a twelve month high of $52.62.

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora. Sirius XM features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, and infotainment services.

