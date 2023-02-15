New York State Common Retirement Fund Cuts Stock Position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 83,006 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,123 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $3,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP increased its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 438,870 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,817,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 50.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,301,272 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,898,000 after purchasing an additional 435,517 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 70.6% during the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 51,590 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,859,000 after purchasing an additional 21,358 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 108.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 444,509 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,211,000 after purchasing an additional 231,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weitz Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc. now owns 440,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,858,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.67% of the company’s stock.
LSXMA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st.
Shares of LSXMA stock opened at $35.10 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $11.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.09. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a twelve month low of $34.40 and a twelve month high of $52.62.
Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora. Sirius XM features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, and infotainment services.
