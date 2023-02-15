New York State Common Retirement Fund Decreases Stock Holdings in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its position in shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 90,766 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,418 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Travel + Leisure were worth $3,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Travel + Leisure in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Travel + Leisure by 47.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Travel + Leisure by 43.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 88.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Travel + Leisure alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TNL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Travel + Leisure from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Travel + Leisure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $71.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Travel + Leisure from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Travel + Leisure from $69.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Travel + Leisure to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Travel + Leisure Trading Up 1.8 %

In other Travel + Leisure news, Director George Herrera sold 882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.58, for a total transaction of $34,027.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,555,545.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 2.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Travel + Leisure stock opened at $43.27 on Wednesday. Travel + Leisure Co. has a 12 month low of $33.57 and a 12 month high of $63.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.78. The company has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 1.68.

About Travel + Leisure

(Get Rating)

Travel + Leisure Co is a membership and leisure travel company, with a portfolio of nearly 20 resort, travel club, and lifestyle travel brands. It provides vacation experiences and travel inspiration to owners, members, and subscribers through its products and services: Wyndham Destinations, the vacation ownership company with 230 vacation club resort locations across the globe, Panorama, the membership travel business that includes the vacation exchange company, industry travel technology, and subscription travel brands, and Travel + Leisure Group, featuring online and print travel content, online booking platforms and travel clubs, and branded consumer products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TNL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Travel + Leisure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travel + Leisure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.