New York State Common Retirement Fund Grows Stake in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 45,300 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,340 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in NetEase were worth $3,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in NetEase during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,999,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in NetEase by 219.7% during the 2nd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 745,619 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,611,000 after acquiring an additional 512,387 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of NetEase by 189.4% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 644,224 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,703,000 after buying an additional 421,605 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NetEase in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,425,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of NetEase in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $22,316,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.50% of the company’s stock.

NetEase Price Performance

NetEase stock opened at $86.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $56.81 billion, a PE ratio of 17.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.49. NetEase, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.09 and a 52-week high of $108.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $81.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.09.

NetEase Increases Dividend

NetEase ( NASDAQ:NTES Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. NetEase had a net margin of 22.99% and a return on equity of 20.59%. On average, research analysts expect that NetEase, Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a $0.435 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. This is an increase from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NTES has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of NetEase from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of NetEase from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. HSBC dropped their price target on shares of NetEase from $122.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of NetEase from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of NetEase from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.14.

NetEase Profile

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which engages in the provision of premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

