New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $3.11 Million Position in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its holdings in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 54,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,018 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Signet Jewelers were worth $3,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Signet Jewelers by 115.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers in the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Signet Jewelers in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 268.4% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 1,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Signet Jewelers in the 2nd quarter valued at $167,000. 97.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SIG shares. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Signet Jewelers from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $60.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $79.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Signet Jewelers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

Insider Activity

Signet Jewelers Stock Performance

In other Signet Jewelers news, insider Stash Ptak sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,574,975. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, insider Stash Ptak sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,574,975. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Virginia Drosos sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.88, for a total value of $758,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,106,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,927,756.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of SIG stock opened at $76.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $72.25 and a 200-day moving average of $65.51. Signet Jewelers Limited has a one year low of $48.31 and a one year high of $84.80. The stock has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 12.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.44. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 47.90%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 11.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Signet Jewelers Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 27th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 26th. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.90%.

Signet Jewelers Profile

Signet Jewelers Ltd. engages in the retail of diamond jewelry. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Others. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations throughout the U.S. and Canada. The International sells primarily in the UK and Ireland under the H.

