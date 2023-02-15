New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $3.12 Million Position in Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 251,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,808 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Dun & Bradstreet were worth $3,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Dun & Bradstreet by 57.1% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,631 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in Dun & Bradstreet during the third quarter worth $42,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Dun & Bradstreet by 287.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Dun & Bradstreet during the first quarter worth $56,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Dun & Bradstreet by 5,483.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 3,893 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Dun & Bradstreet Price Performance

Shares of DNB opened at $14.14 on Wednesday. Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.23 and a 52 week high of $20.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -176.75, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.29 and a 200-day moving average of $13.62.

Dun & Bradstreet Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st. Dun & Bradstreet’s dividend payout ratio is currently -250.00%.

In related news, Director Richard N. Massey sold 181,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $2,361,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 602,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,833,696. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Thomas H. Lee Advisors, Llc sold 8,287,846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.40, for a total transaction of $111,057,136.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,579,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $664,368,931.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard N. Massey sold 181,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $2,361,190.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 602,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,833,696. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DNB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Dun & Bradstreet from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Bank of America upgraded Dun & Bradstreet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.50 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Raymond James cut their target price on Dun & Bradstreet from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Dun & Bradstreet from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Dun & Bradstreet from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.75.

Dun & Bradstreet Profile

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making; D&B Small Business, a suite of powerful tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting; and InfoTorg, an online SaaS application.

