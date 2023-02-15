New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $3.30 Million Holdings in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 198,414 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,389 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in AZEK were worth $3,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AZEK. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AZEK by 278.7% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in AZEK by 1,441.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 2,379 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in AZEK during the first quarter worth about $124,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in AZEK during the second quarter worth about $173,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in AZEK during the third quarter worth about $174,000. 99.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AZEK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of AZEK from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of AZEK from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of AZEK from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Citigroup cut shares of AZEK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of AZEK from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AZEK presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.28.

Shares of NYSE AZEK opened at $27.05 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.93. The firm has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 128.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.64. The AZEK Company Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.12 and a 1 year high of $31.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $216.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.14 million. AZEK had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 7.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, which includes decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, and ULTRALOX brand name.

