New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $3.53 Million Holdings in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its position in shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 88,354 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,661 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $3,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of RingCentral during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in RingCentral by 333.2% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,096 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of RingCentral in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Richelieu Gestion PLC raised its position in shares of RingCentral by 348.7% in the third quarter. Richelieu Gestion PLC now owns 1,400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in shares of RingCentral by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,933 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 88.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RNG stock opened at $44.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.44. RingCentral, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.00 and a 12 month high of $173.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.97 and a beta of 0.87.

In other RingCentral news, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 3,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total transaction of $108,731.92. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 99,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,421,705.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 3,148 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total transaction of $108,731.92. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 99,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,421,705.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO John H. Marlow sold 835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.96, for a total value of $29,191.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 193,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,770,388.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 51,018 shares of company stock valued at $1,975,405 in the last quarter. Insiders own 6.49% of the company’s stock.

RNG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of RingCentral from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on RingCentral from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. BTIG Research downgraded RingCentral from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on RingCentral from $70.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on RingCentral from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, RingCentral has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.92.

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones, and allows for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

