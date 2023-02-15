New York State Common Retirement Fund Increases Holdings in H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,308 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in H.B. Fuller were worth $3,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in H.B. Fuller during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in H.B. Fuller during the 3rd quarter worth about $321,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in H.B. Fuller by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,910 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of H.B. Fuller in the 2nd quarter valued at about $564,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of H.B. Fuller by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,652 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. 96.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

H.B. Fuller Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE FUL opened at $71.25 on Wednesday. H.B. Fuller has a 12-month low of $57.36 and a 12-month high of $81.41. The company has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.86 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $72.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.77.

H.B. Fuller Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 6th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. H.B. Fuller’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.31%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FUL. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on H.B. Fuller from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on H.B. Fuller from $72.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised H.B. Fuller from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $72.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.75.

Insider Activity at H.B. Fuller

In related news, VP Timothy J. Keenan sold 2,836 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.80, for a total value of $203,624.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,421,855.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About H.B. Fuller

H.B. Fuller Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of adhesives, sealants, and other chemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Hygiene, Health, and Consumable Adhesives, Engineering Adhesives, and Construction Adhesives. The Hygiene, Health, and Consumable Adhesives segment supplies adhesive products in the assembly, packaging, converting, nonwoven, hygiene, health and beauty, flexible packaging, graphic arts, and envelope markets.

