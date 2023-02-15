New York State Common Retirement Fund Increases Stake in The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 321,543 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,181 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Aaron’s were worth $3,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AAN. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Aaron’s by 7.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,714,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,746,000 after buying an additional 398,527 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Aaron’s by 940.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 346,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,039,000 after buying an additional 313,044 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Aaron’s by 5.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,976,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,853,000 after buying an additional 221,788 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Aaron’s by 28.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 956,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,214,000 after purchasing an additional 209,274 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Aaron’s by 43.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 479,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,980,000 after purchasing an additional 146,061 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AAN opened at $14.84 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.10. The Aaron’s Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.64 and a 52 week high of $23.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $456.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.68 and a beta of 1.11.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AAN. Bank Of America (Bofa) cut shares of Aaron’s to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Bank of America cut shares of Aaron’s from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aaron’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aaron’s has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.17.

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

