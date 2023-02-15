New York State Common Retirement Fund Increases Stock Holdings in Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 37,269 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,836 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Denbury were worth $3,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DEN. Cutler Group LLC CA lifted its position in Denbury by 300.0% during the third quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in Denbury during the third quarter valued at $43,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Denbury by 31.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in Denbury during the third quarter valued at $268,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Denbury by 8.0% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on DEN. Bank of America began coverage on Denbury in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Denbury from $81.00 to $112.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Denbury in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital upgraded Denbury from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $103.00 to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Denbury in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $146.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Denbury presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.43.

Denbury Trading Down 0.1 %

Denbury Profile

Denbury stock opened at $86.65 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.34. The company has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 2.64. Denbury Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.59 and a 52-week high of $104.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

(Get Rating)

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

Further Reading

