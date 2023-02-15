New York State Common Retirement Fund Lowers Stake in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its position in shares of Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 68,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,708 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Assured Guaranty were worth $3,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty by 109.8% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Assured Guaranty in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Assured Guaranty in the third quarter valued at approximately $164,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Assured Guaranty by 26.8% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Assured Guaranty in the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 90.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Assured Guaranty news, insider Howard Albert sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.28, for a total transaction of $2,319,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,950 shares in the company, valued at $3,907,206. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AGO. TheStreet upgraded shares of Assured Guaranty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Assured Guaranty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Assured Guaranty in a report on Monday, November 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company.

AGO opened at $61.93 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a 52-week low of $45.91 and a 52-week high of $67.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.79. The company has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 1.13.

Assured Guaranty Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of credit protection products to the U.S. and international public finance, and structured finance markets through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Asset Management. The Insurance segment includes the company’s domestic and foreign insurance subsidiaries and their wholly-owned subsidiaries that provide credit protection products to the U.S.

