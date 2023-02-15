New York State Common Retirement Fund Purchases 222 Shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 76,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Silgan were worth $3,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SLGN. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Silgan by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 30,289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Silgan by 58.8% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Silgan by 13.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Silgan by 1.7% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 24,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Silgan by 30.8% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Silgan alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Silgan

In other Silgan news, Director Anthony J. Allott sold 50,972 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.08, for a total transaction of $2,756,565.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 709,501 shares in the company, valued at $38,369,814.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 24.33% of the company’s stock.

Silgan Stock Down 0.5 %

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SLGN stock opened at $53.78 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.67 and its 200 day moving average is $48.72. The stock has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.81. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.59 and a 1-year high of $55.41.

SLGN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial raised shares of Silgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Silgan from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Silgan from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Silgan from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Silgan from $49.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.78.

Silgan Profile

(Get Rating)

Silgan Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of rigid packaging for consumer goods products. It operates through the following business segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Dispensing and Specialty Closures segment offers dispensing and specialty closures for food, beverage, health care, garden, home, personal care, fragrance, and beauty products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Silgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.