New York State Common Retirement Fund Purchases 30,919 Shares of Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Get Rating) by 68.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 76,268 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 30,919 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Century Communities were worth $3,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Century Communities in the third quarter valued at approximately $363,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Century Communities during the third quarter worth $184,000. Factorial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Century Communities by 84.6% during the third quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 14,400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Century Communities by 42.8% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 19,070 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $816,000 after acquiring an additional 5,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Century Communities during the third quarter worth $25,000. Institutional investors own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CCS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Century Communities from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $47.50 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Century Communities from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Century Communities in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Century Communities from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.50.

Century Communities Stock Performance

Shares of CCS opened at $63.69 on Wednesday. Century Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.00 and a 12 month high of $67.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The construction company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.32. Century Communities had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 26.64%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Century Communities, Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Century Communities Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a boost from Century Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Century Communities

In other Century Communities news, CFO John Scott Dixon sold 3,558 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total value of $189,926.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Century Communities Company Profile

Century Communities, Inc engages in the development, design, construction, marketing and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It operates through the following segments: West, Mountain, Texas, Southeast, Century Complete, and Financial Services. The West segment refers to projects in California and Washington.

See Also

