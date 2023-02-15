New York State Common Retirement Fund Purchases 402 Shares of Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,142 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 402 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Winmark were worth $3,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WINA. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Winmark in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in Winmark in the second quarter valued at about $64,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Winmark during the second quarter worth about $66,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Winmark during the third quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Winmark in the third quarter worth about $173,000. 65.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Winmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th.

Winmark Stock Performance

Winmark Dividend Announcement

Shares of WINA opened at $281.60 on Wednesday. Winmark Co. has a 52 week low of $183.93 and a 52 week high of $282.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $968.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.12 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $254.10 and a 200-day moving average of $238.66.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 7th. Winmark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.98%.

About Winmark

Winmark Corp. engages in the franchising of five value-oriented retail store concepts that buy, sell, and trade gently used merchandise and provides consulting and advisory services to franchisors through Winmar Franchise Partners. It operates through the Franchising and Leasing segments. The Franchising segment is involved in value-oriented retail store concepts that buy, sell, trade, and consign merchandise and provides strategic consulting services related to franchising.

