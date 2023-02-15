New York State Common Retirement Fund Purchases 4,068 Shares of CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 126,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,068 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in CVB Financial were worth $3,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CVBF. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVB Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of CVB Financial by 96.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of CVB Financial by 73.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CVB Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $129,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of CVB Financial by 36.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares in the last quarter. 71.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CVB Financial alerts:

CVB Financial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CVBF opened at $24.10 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.43. CVB Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $22.20 and a fifty-two week high of $29.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 0.42.

CVB Financial Dividend Announcement

CVB Financial ( NASDAQ:CVBF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.47. CVB Financial had a net margin of 41.69% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The business had revenue of $149.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. CVB Financial’s revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that CVB Financial Corp. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 29th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 28th. CVB Financial’s payout ratio is presently 48.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CVBF shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of CVB Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CVB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th.

About CVB Financial

(Get Rating)

CVB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of relationship-based banking products, services, and solutions for small to mid-sized companies, real estate investors, non-profit organizations, professionals, and other individuals through its subsidiary, Citizens Business Bank.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVBF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CVB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.