New York State Common Retirement Fund Purchases 944 Shares of Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,115 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Westlake were worth $3,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Westlake in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Westlake in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wahed Invest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Westlake during the second quarter worth $34,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Westlake during the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Westlake by 128.3% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 516 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WLK shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Westlake from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Westlake from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Westlake from $80.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Westlake from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Westlake from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.64.

Shares of WLK stock opened at $124.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $111.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.81. Westlake Co. has a one year low of $81.29 and a one year high of $141.19.

Westlake Corp. manufactures and markets petrochemicals, polymers and fabricated building products. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment manufactures ethylene, polyethylene and styrene and associated co-products at the manufacturing facility in Lake Charles and polyethylene at the Longview facility.

