New York State Common Retirement Fund Raises Stock Position in Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 283,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,171 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Hope Bancorp were worth $3,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HOPE. Everhart Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 46.3% in the 3rd quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 5,302 shares in the last quarter. EMC Capital Management boosted its holdings in Hope Bancorp by 51.3% in the second quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 20,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 6,802 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 20,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,929 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Hope Bancorp by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 275,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,809,000 after purchasing an additional 48,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in Hope Bancorp by 60.5% during the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 42,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 16,142 shares during the last quarter. 84.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Hope Bancorp to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th.

HOPE opened at $13.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.60. Hope Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.06 and a 1 year high of $17.33.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.02). Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 28.44%. The firm had revenue of $236.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hope Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 1st. Hope Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.94%.

Hope Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary, Bank of Hope. It offers core business banking products for small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. Its products and services include certificate of deposit, online banking, bill payment, mobile banking, credits card, and mortgage loans.

