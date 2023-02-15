New York State Common Retirement Fund Reduces Stake in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its stake in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,400 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,609 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Bank of Hawaii were worth $3,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOH. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Bank of Hawaii by 183.7% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 417 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 488.0% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 588 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 72.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 707 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 27.9% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 710 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 91.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 938 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of Hawaii alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on BOH. Compass Point downgraded shares of Bank of Hawaii from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Bank of Hawaii from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th.

Bank of Hawaii Stock Performance

Bank of Hawaii stock opened at $76.76 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $77.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a fifty-two week low of $70.15 and a fifty-two week high of $89.24. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 14.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.01.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The bank reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.08. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 29.91% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The firm had revenue of $213.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of Hawaii Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. Bank of Hawaii’s payout ratio is 51.09%.

Insider Activity at Bank of Hawaii

In related news, CEO Peter S. Ho sold 7,000 shares of Bank of Hawaii stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.40, for a total transaction of $534,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,318,428.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bank of Hawaii Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank of Hawaii Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers financial products and services to consumers and small businesses.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Hawaii Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Hawaii and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.