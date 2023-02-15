New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 1,457 Shares of World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its stake in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,457 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment were worth $3,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WWE. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 188.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,164,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,765,000 after purchasing an additional 760,365 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in World Wrestling Entertainment by 112.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,227,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,688,000 after acquiring an additional 648,300 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in World Wrestling Entertainment by 105.3% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,169,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,094,000 after acquiring an additional 599,937 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in World Wrestling Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $16,219,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in World Wrestling Entertainment by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 891,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,636,000 after acquiring an additional 206,413 shares during the last quarter. 69.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

World Wrestling Entertainment Stock Performance

WWE stock opened at $87.29 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $80.70 and its 200-day moving average is $75.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.12 and a beta of 1.15. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.66 and a twelve month high of $93.63.

World Wrestling Entertainment Announces Dividend

World Wrestling Entertainment ( NYSE:WWE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $325.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.25 million. World Wrestling Entertainment had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 47.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.96%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on WWE shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on World Wrestling Entertainment from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com lowered World Wrestling Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Citigroup upped their price objective on World Wrestling Entertainment to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price objective on World Wrestling Entertainment from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.70.

World Wrestling Entertainment Company Profile

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc is an integrated media and entertainment company, which engages in the production and distribution of content through various channels. It operates through the following business segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment reflects the production and monetization of long-form and short-form video content across various platforms including WWE Network, broadcast and pay television, digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

