New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 1,962 Shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,962 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $3,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of IPG Photonics in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in IPG Photonics by 195.1% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 478 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics during the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of IPG Photonics in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of IPG Photonics during the second quarter worth approximately $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

IPG Photonics Trading Up 11.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IPGP opened at $125.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $103.24 and a 200-day moving average of $95.45. IPG Photonics Co. has a 12 month low of $79.88 and a 12 month high of $142.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of 24.67, a PEG ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 1.24.

A number of research analysts have commented on IPGP shares. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $165.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of IPG Photonics in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of IPG Photonics from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.20.

IPG Photonics Corp. engages in the design, development, production and distribution of fiber lasers, laser systems, fiber amplifiers, and related optical components. Its products include lasers, beam delivery, medical, telecom equipment, product finder and components such as pump diodes, chillers, and mid-IR crystals.

