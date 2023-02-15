New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 2,869 Shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its holdings in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 64,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,869 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in GLOBALFOUNDRIES were worth $3,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wahed Invest LLC bought a new stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 35.1% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the first quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Institutional investors own 16.08% of the company’s stock.

GFS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on GLOBALFOUNDRIES in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. HSBC boosted their price target on GLOBALFOUNDRIES to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.32.

Shares of NASDAQ:GFS opened at $71.73 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.04 and a 200-day moving average of $58.45. The company has a market capitalization of $38.15 billion, a PE ratio of 47.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.45. GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.81 and a 52-week high of $79.49.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. It manufactures integrated circuits, which enable various electronic devices that are pervasive. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, power management units, and microelectromechanical systems, as well as offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies.

