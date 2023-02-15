New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 71,212 Shares of DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its position in DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) by 43.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 90,948 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,212 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in DigitalOcean were worth $3,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DOCN. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in DigitalOcean by 136.6% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in DigitalOcean in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in DigitalOcean in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in DigitalOcean by 342.9% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in DigitalOcean by 48.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.00% of the company’s stock.

DOCN has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on DigitalOcean from $57.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on DigitalOcean in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded DigitalOcean from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of DigitalOcean in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on DigitalOcean from $65.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DigitalOcean currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.46.

NASDAQ DOCN opened at $30.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of -127.54 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.59, a current ratio of 9.19 and a quick ratio of 9.19. DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.38 and a 1-year high of $63.89.

In other news, insider Harold Matthew Norman sold 17,500 shares of DigitalOcean stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.28, for a total value of $512,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 155,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,539,981.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium size businesses. The company offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking, as well as enables developers to extend the native capabilities of its cloud with fully managed application, container, and database offerings.

