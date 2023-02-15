New York State Common Retirement Fund Trims Stake in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its position in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 75,839 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 2,659 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Integra LifeSciences were worth $3,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IART. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 63.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,558 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,826 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. 87.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on IART. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Integra LifeSciences from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Integra LifeSciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.33.

NASDAQ IART opened at $57.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.15, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.11. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $40.67 and a 12-month high of $68.29.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of medical instruments, devices, and equipment. It operates through the Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies segments. The Codman Specialty Surgical segment refers to the company’s neurosurgery business, which sells a full line of products for neurosurgery and neuro critical care, such as tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment, and the precision tools and instruments business, which sells instrument patterns and surgical and lighting products to hospitals, surgery centers, and dental, podiatry, and veterinary offices.

