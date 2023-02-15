Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) Price Target Increased to $6.00 by Analysts at Cowen

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Cowen from $3.00 to $6.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on OSCR. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Oscar Health from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Oscar Health to $3.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Oscar Health from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Oscar Health from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.79.

Oscar Health Stock Performance

OSCR opened at $5.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 1.14. Oscar Health has a twelve month low of $2.05 and a twelve month high of $10.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oscar Health

In other news, insider Richard Scott Blackley sold 31,397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.64, for a total value of $82,888.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 334,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $883,740. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Alessandrea C. Quane sold 17,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.64, for a total value of $46,083.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 165,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $437,714.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Richard Scott Blackley sold 31,397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.64, for a total transaction of $82,888.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 334,750 shares in the company, valued at $883,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 32.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Oscar Health by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 50,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,347 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oscar Health by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,503 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oscar Health by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 54,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 3,610 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Oscar Health by 12.2% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 33,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oscar Health by 2.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 193,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after purchasing an additional 4,801 shares in the last quarter. 61.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oscar Health Company Profile

Oscar Health, Inc provides health insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers Individual & Family, Small Group, and Medicare Advantage plans, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform designed to help providers and payor clients to engage with members and patients.

