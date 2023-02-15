Park West Asset Management Llc Buys 474,220 Shares of Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) Stock

Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH – Get Rating) major shareholder Park West Asset Management Llc bought 474,220 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.46 per share, for a total transaction of $1,166,581.20. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 10,569,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,999,944.18. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Park West Asset Management Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Porch Group alerts:

On Wednesday, January 25th, Park West Asset Management Llc acquired 407,874 shares of Porch Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.31 per share, for a total transaction of $942,188.94.

On Monday, January 23rd, Park West Asset Management Llc purchased 530,750 shares of Porch Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.60 per share, with a total value of $1,379,950.00.

Porch Group Trading Up 3.9 %

NASDAQ PRCH opened at $3.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $351.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 0.98. Porch Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.94 and a 52 week high of $9.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRCH. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Porch Group during the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in shares of Porch Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Porch Group in the second quarter worth $29,000. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Porch Group during the first quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Porch Group in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Northland Securities dropped their price target on shares of Porch Group from $7.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Porch Group from $9.00 to $3.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Porch Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.30.

Porch Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Vertical Software and Insurance. The Vertical Software segment provides software and services to home services companies and gives early access to homebuyers and homeowners. It offers services to home services companies, such as home inspectors, consumers, such as homebuyers and homeowners, service providers, such as moving, insurance, warranty, and security companies, and TV/Internet providers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Porch Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Porch Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.