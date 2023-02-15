Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Shares Bought by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $194,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,849,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,794,892,000 after acquiring an additional 190,889 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,990,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $564,923,000 after purchasing an additional 24,977 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 5,318.4% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,340,617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $329,859,000 after buying an additional 1,315,875 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Parker-Hannifin by 4.3% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,318,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $324,461,000 after buying an additional 54,308 shares during the period. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S increased its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 8.9% in the third quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 1,304,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $370,069,000 after buying an additional 106,939 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Price Performance

PH stock opened at $352.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52-week low of $230.44 and a 52-week high of $357.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $310.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $291.00.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $4.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.45 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 28.23% and a net margin of 7.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.46 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 19.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.33 per share. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.96%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PH shares. Citigroup upped their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $334.00 to $336.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $385.00 to $403.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $350.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $311.00 to $374.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $361.46.

Insider Buying and Selling at Parker-Hannifin

In related news, EVP Mark J. Hart sold 5,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.05, for a total value of $2,041,147.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,762,915.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Parker-Hannifin news, EVP Mark J. Hart sold 5,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.05, for a total transaction of $2,041,147.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,969 shares in the company, valued at $3,762,915.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Lee C. Banks sold 16,426 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.42, for a total value of $5,542,460.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 110,476 shares in the company, valued at $37,276,811.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,356 shares of company stock worth $8,271,992 in the last quarter. 1.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

