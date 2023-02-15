PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) Shares Purchased by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,706 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,533 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PBF Energy were worth $693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,265,760 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $298,916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077,287 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 388.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,989,509 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $57,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581,991 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 103.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,757,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,003,000 after purchasing an additional 892,800 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,633,312 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,804,000 after purchasing an additional 236,604 shares during the period. Finally, 140 Summer Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of PBF Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,031,000. 90.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PBF Energy alerts:

PBF Energy Price Performance

PBF stock opened at $42.13 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. PBF Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.07 and a 52-week high of $49.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.64. The company has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.95.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PBF Energy Company Profile

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PBF shares. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective (up from $43.00) on shares of PBF Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on PBF Energy from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Cowen raised their target price on PBF Energy to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on PBF Energy from $53.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on PBF Energy from $59.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.69.

(Get Rating)

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refiner and supplies unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feed stocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Logistics. The Refining segment refines crude oil and other feed stocks into petroleum products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PBF Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PBF Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.