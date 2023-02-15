Peachtree Investment Partners LLC Grows Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Peachtree Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 3,610.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,781 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,733 shares during the period. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1,896.1% during the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 28,471,359 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,737,521,000 after acquiring an additional 27,045,038 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,736.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 23,253,198 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,235,795,000 after purchasing an additional 21,986,989 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,872.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 18,292,839 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,758,856,000 after purchasing an additional 17,365,189 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,863.4% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,524,239 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,620,863,000 after purchasing an additional 15,682,616 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,879.5% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 11,694,544 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,124,431,000 after purchasing an additional 11,103,769 shares during the period. 28.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GOOG. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $128.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.13.

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total transaction of $33,911.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,008,412. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total transaction of $33,911.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,008,412. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.13, for a total transaction of $86,466.15. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,518,946.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 36,943 shares of company stock valued at $3,454,353 over the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $94.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $94.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.41. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.45 and a 1-year high of $144.16.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $76.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.49 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 21.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

