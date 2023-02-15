Personal Capital Advisors Corp Has $157.78 Million Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,396,263 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 202,095 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 0.9% of Personal Capital Advisors Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Personal Capital Advisors Corp’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $157,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,311.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 240 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 4,540.0% in the second quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 232 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Wells Financial Advisors INC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the second quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 280 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 300 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Knott David M Jr acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. 57.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on AMZN. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $114.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $118.00 target price for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $172.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.87.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $99.70 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.21. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.43 and a fifty-two week high of $170.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -372.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.12). Amazon.com had a positive return on equity of 5.33% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The firm had revenue of $149.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 5,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total value of $568,293.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,180 shares in the company, valued at $13,837,377.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 5,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total value of $568,293.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 124,180 shares in the company, valued at $13,837,377.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 7,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $700,864.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 533,435 shares in the company, valued at $50,142,890. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,396 shares of company stock worth $4,394,641. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.