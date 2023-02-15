Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) Major Shareholder Park West Asset Management Llc Acquires 530,750 Shares

Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH – Get Rating) major shareholder Park West Asset Management Llc bought 530,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.60 per share, with a total value of $1,379,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,099,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,859,565.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Park West Asset Management Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 25th, Park West Asset Management Llc purchased 407,874 shares of Porch Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.31 per share, for a total transaction of $942,188.94.

On Friday, January 20th, Park West Asset Management Llc acquired 474,220 shares of Porch Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.46 per share, for a total transaction of $1,166,581.20.

Porch Group Stock Performance

Shares of PRCH stock opened at $3.50 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.18. Porch Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.94 and a 12-month high of $9.49. The company has a market cap of $351.96 million, a PE ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 0.98.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Porch Group

Several equities analysts have commented on PRCH shares. Northland Securities dropped their target price on Porch Group from $7.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Porch Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Porch Group from $9.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Porch Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.30.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Porch Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,145,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in Porch Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Porch Group during the 4th quarter worth $181,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Porch Group during the 4th quarter worth $521,000. Finally, Granahan Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Porch Group by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 13,378,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,152,000 after acquiring an additional 387,183 shares in the last quarter.

About Porch Group

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Vertical Software and Insurance. The Vertical Software segment provides software and services to home services companies and gives early access to homebuyers and homeowners. It offers services to home services companies, such as home inspectors, consumers, such as homebuyers and homeowners, service providers, such as moving, insurance, warranty, and security companies, and TV/Internet providers.

