ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) Shares Purchased by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA – Get Rating) by 49.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 134,529 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 44,517 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in ProAssurance were worth $2,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ProAssurance during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in ProAssurance during the 2nd quarter worth $84,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in ProAssurance during the 2nd quarter worth $108,000. Inspire Investing LLC raised its position in ProAssurance by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 10,596 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 1,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in ProAssurance by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,736 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 1,659 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.80% of the company’s stock.

ProAssurance Stock Performance

Shares of PRA opened at $19.50 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 60.94 and a beta of 0.40. ProAssurance Co. has a 52-week low of $16.90 and a 52-week high of $27.55.

ProAssurance Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. ProAssurance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.50%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of ProAssurance from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ProAssurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 24th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of ProAssurance from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th.

About ProAssurance

ProAssurance Corp. is a holding company. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers’ Compensation Insurance, Lloyd’s Syndicate, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance and Corporate. The Specialty Property and Casualty segment includes professional liability business and medical technology and life sciences business.

Featured Stories

