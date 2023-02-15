Prudential Financial Inc. Buys 5,558 Shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) by 172.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,786 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,558 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Broadband in the 3rd quarter worth $284,000. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 6.9% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband in the third quarter valued at about $3,546,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 218.1% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 97,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,191,000 after acquiring an additional 66,815 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 3.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 653,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,206,000 after acquiring an additional 23,009 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Liberty Broadband

In related news, Director Richard R. Green sold 3,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.79, for a total transaction of $296,883.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,814 shares in the company, valued at $800,223.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 10.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Liberty Broadband Price Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shares of NASDAQ LBRDK opened at $92.73 on Wednesday. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 1 year low of $68.67 and a 1 year high of $154.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $84.91 and its 200 day moving average is $89.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 1.15.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $99.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.20.

About Liberty Broadband

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991, and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

