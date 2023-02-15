Prudential Financial Inc. Has $601,000 Stock Holdings in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Prudential Financial Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Polaris were worth $601,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Polaris by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,803,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,933,000 after buying an additional 13,281 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Polaris by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,426,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,416,000 after buying an additional 289,450 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Polaris by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,698,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,534,000 after purchasing an additional 922,101 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Polaris by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,774,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,129,000 after purchasing an additional 21,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Polaris by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,102,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,485,000 after purchasing an additional 9,354 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Polaris

In related news, SVP Dougherty Lucy Clark sold 10,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $1,221,990.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,412,430. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Polaris Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE PII opened at $117.55 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $106.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.99. Polaris Inc. has a 12 month low of $91.86 and a 12 month high of $127.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a PE ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.18. Polaris had a return on equity of 57.76% and a net margin of 5.10%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Polaris Inc. will post 10.24 EPS for the current year.

Polaris Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This is a positive change from Polaris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Polaris from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Northcoast Research cut Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Polaris from $100.00 to $106.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. UBS Group cut Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Polaris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Polaris currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.56.

About Polaris

Polaris Inc engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing power sports vehicles. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road and Marine. Its product line-up includes the Polaris RANGER, RZR, and Polaris GENERAL side-by-side off-road vehicles, Sportsman all-terrain off-road vehicles, military and commercial off-road vehicles, snowmobiles, Indian Motorcycle mid-size and heavyweight motorcycles, Slingshot moto-roadsters, Aixam quadricycles, Goupil electric vehicles, and pontoon and deck boats, including Bennington pontoons.

