Prudential Financial Inc. Has $651,000 Stock Position in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,498 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after buying an additional 535 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COIN. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its stake in Coinbase Global by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 1,770 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. United Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the first quarter worth approximately $286,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 2.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 70,553 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $13,394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 269.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,147 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 5,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 26.6% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,103 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. 46.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on COIN. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Coinbase Global in a research note on Monday, January 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Coinbase Global from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on Coinbase Global from $220.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Coinbase Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $82.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Coinbase Global currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.13.

In related news, Director Tobias Lutke purchased 4,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $72.95 per share, with a total value of $361,832.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 208,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,234,148.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Tobias Lutke purchased 4,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $72.95 per share, with a total value of $361,832.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 208,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,234,148.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 29,732 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.61, for a total value of $1,742,592.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders purchased 101,932 shares of company stock valued at $4,475,477 and sold 560,244 shares valued at $24,009,993. Corporate insiders own 36.10% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global stock opened at $59.03 on Wednesday. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a one year low of $31.55 and a one year high of $214.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.72 and a beta of 2.71.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

