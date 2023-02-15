Prudential Financial Inc. Reduces Holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX)

Prudential Financial Inc. trimmed its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX – Get Rating) by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 179,399 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 92,252 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group were worth $692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,420,826 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $116,732,000 after purchasing an additional 345,052 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,199,356 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $63,094,000 after acquiring an additional 579,466 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,877,907 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $24,422,000 after acquiring an additional 472,058 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,729,351 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,947,000 after acquiring an additional 408,843 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,200,373 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,418,000 after acquiring an additional 794,783 shares during the period. 87.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, BTIG Research raised shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.71.

NYSE:HLX opened at $8.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.49 and a beta of 2.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.47 and a fifty-two week high of $8.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.82.

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc is an international offshore energy company. It focuses on subsea construction, maintenance and salvage services to the offshore natural gas and oil industry. The firm also provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry, with a focus on well intervention and robotics operations.

