Prudential Financial Inc. Reduces Holdings in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

Prudential Financial Inc. lowered its position in shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) by 83.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,936 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 51,524 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Power Integrations were worth $652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in POWI. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 2.3% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,022 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 9.9% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,820 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 0.5% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 32,170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,982,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 0.3% in the second quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 57,129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,285,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P increased its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 0.8% in the second quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 25,503 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,914,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

POWI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Power Integrations from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Power Integrations from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Power Integrations from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 21st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Power Integrations from an “a-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Power Integrations from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Power Integrations Stock Performance

In other news, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 5,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.02, for a total value of $488,323.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 565,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,925,145.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, VP David Mh Matthews sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.64, for a total value of $383,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 101,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,758,497.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 5,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.02, for a total value of $488,323.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 565,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,925,145.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,066 shares of company stock worth $1,746,463. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of POWI opened at $84.14 on Wednesday. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.16 and a 1 year high of $98.92. The company has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.72 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $79.24 and a 200-day moving average of $74.74.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $124.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.55 million. Power Integrations had a net margin of 26.24% and a return on equity of 22.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

Power Integrations Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This is an increase from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Power Integrations’s payout ratio is presently 24.57%.

Power Integrations Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Power Integrations, Inc designs and develops mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion. Its products include AC-DC Conversion, LED Drivers, Gate Drivers, Motor Drivers, and Automotive Solutions. The company was founded by Steven J.

Featured Stories

