Prudential Financial Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH)

Prudential Financial Inc. lowered its position in shares of Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH – Get Rating) by 76.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,977 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,945 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Sonic Automotive were worth $712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Sonic Automotive during the first quarter valued at $26,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sonic Automotive during the 2nd quarter valued at about $97,000. EMC Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive by 51.7% during the 2nd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 4,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Sonic Automotive during the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sonic Automotive by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 5,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Sonic Automotive alerts:

Sonic Automotive Trading Up 1.6 %

Sonic Automotive stock opened at $61.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.02. Sonic Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $34.17 and a one year high of $61.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.87.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Sonic Automotive Company Profile

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SAH. Benchmark lowered their price objective on Sonic Automotive from $71.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Sonic Automotive from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.67.

(Get Rating)

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as a automotive retailer. Its services include sales of both new and used cars and light trucks, sales of replacement parts and performance of vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint and repair services and arrangement of extended service contracts, financing, insurance, vehicle protection products and other aftermarket products for automotive customers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sonic Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonic Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.