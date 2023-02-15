Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 435 Shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Prudential Financial Inc. trimmed its position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 435 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 87.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,374,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,316,818,000 after acquiring an additional 17,476,830 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,935,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $433,186,000 after purchasing an additional 902,939 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 8,485,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $411,370,000 after purchasing an additional 626,230 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 300.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,880,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $382,032,000 after purchasing an additional 5,912,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the first quarter worth about $353,603,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.98% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management Stock Up 0.8 %

APO stock opened at $71.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $66.89 and a 200 day moving average of $60.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.01 billion, a PE ratio of -12.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.62 and a 52 week high of $74.63.

Apollo Global Management Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -28.67%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $59.50 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apollo Global Management has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 30,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.44, for a total value of $2,113,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 414,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,179,136.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Apollo Global Management news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 30,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.44, for a total transaction of $2,113,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 414,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,179,136.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John J. Suydam sold 33,334 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $2,400,048.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 277,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,949,472. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 96,667 shares of company stock worth $6,846,558 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, Inc provides asset management services. It offers its clients excess return at every point along the risk-reward spectrum from investment grade to private equity with a focus on three business strategies: yield, hybrid, and equity. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Articles

