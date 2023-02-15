Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Shares Bought by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) by 25.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 89,784 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 17,987 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Qualys were worth $12,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Qualys by 1.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,045,674 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $576,145,000 after buying an additional 56,825 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Qualys by 2.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,153,495 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $145,502,000 after buying an additional 31,477 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Qualys by 0.5% during the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,050,212 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $132,474,000 after buying an additional 4,749 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Qualys by 3.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 989,150 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $124,772,000 after buying an additional 37,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Qualys by 1.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 681,986 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $97,122,000 after buying an additional 10,293 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CRO Allan Peters sold 553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total transaction of $63,871.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 43,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,975,162.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 3,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.82, for a total value of $389,830.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 61,642 shares in the company, valued at $7,570,870.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CRO Allan Peters sold 553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total value of $63,871.50. Following the sale, the executive now owns 43,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,975,162.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,879 shares of company stock valued at $1,715,774. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Qualys in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $109.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 12th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Qualys from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Qualys from $118.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Qualys from $125.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.29.

Shares of Qualys stock opened at $119.00 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $113.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.13. Qualys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.10 and a twelve month high of $162.36. The stock has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.12 and a beta of 0.58.

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures, help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks, and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

