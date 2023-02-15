Quantbot Technologies LP Takes Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 32,640 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $3,688,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bassett Hargrove Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,120,000. Bellecapital International Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,993.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 70,644 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $7,503,000 after purchasing an additional 67,270 shares in the last quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2,027.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 160,326 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $17,028,000 after purchasing an additional 152,790 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 4,185,666 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $472,980,000 after purchasing an additional 32,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Coast Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $99.70 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.21. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.43 and a 12-month high of $170.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 trillion, a P/E ratio of -372.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.22.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.12). Amazon.com had a positive return on equity of 5.33% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The firm had revenue of $149.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 5,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total value of $568,293.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,837,377.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 5,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total value of $568,293.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 124,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,837,377.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 1,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.70, for a total value of $164,604.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,147,508. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,396 shares of company stock valued at $4,394,641 in the last 90 days. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on AMZN shares. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $192.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $118.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $142.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.87.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

