Quantbot Technologies LP Takes Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 32,640 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $3,688,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bassett Hargrove Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,120,000. Bellecapital International Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,993.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 70,644 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $7,503,000 after purchasing an additional 67,270 shares in the last quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2,027.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 160,326 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $17,028,000 after purchasing an additional 152,790 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 4,185,666 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $472,980,000 after purchasing an additional 32,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Coast Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.64% of the company’s stock.
Amazon.com Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $99.70 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.21. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.43 and a 12-month high of $170.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 trillion, a P/E ratio of -372.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.22.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 5,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total value of $568,293.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,837,377.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 5,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total value of $568,293.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 124,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,837,377.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 1,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.70, for a total value of $164,604.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,147,508. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,396 shares of company stock valued at $4,394,641 in the last 90 days. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts have commented on AMZN shares. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $192.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $118.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $142.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.87.
Amazon.com Company Profile
Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.
