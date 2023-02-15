Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its stake in shares of Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 163,326 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 16,228 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Radware were worth $3,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Radware by 53.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,208 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Radware by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,172 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in shares of Radware by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 47,578 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Radware by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,135 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Radware by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 34,004 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2,556 shares during the last quarter. 74.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:RDWR opened at $22.40 on Wednesday. Radware Ltd. has a 12-month low of $17.42 and a 12-month high of $36.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -2,240.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 237.33 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.32.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RDWR. StockNews.com cut Radware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Radware from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Radware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.

Radware Ltd. engages in the provision of application delivery and cyber security solutions for virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers. Its products include application and network security, and application delivery. The application and network security offers real-time network and application attack mitigation solution that protects the application infrastructure against network and application downtime, application vulnerability exploitation, malware spread, information theft, web service attacks, and web defacement.

