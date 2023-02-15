Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) Shares Sold by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 26,137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 444 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Rambus were worth $664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Rambus by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,199,468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $548,492,000 after acquiring an additional 47,422 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rambus by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,030,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $383,665,000 after buying an additional 168,940 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Rambus by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,700,725 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $101,019,000 after buying an additional 68,614 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Rambus by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,584,075 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,268,000 after buying an additional 194,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Rambus by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,583,120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,021,000 after buying an additional 9,904 shares during the last quarter. 85.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Rambus stock opened at $45.51 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.03. Rambus Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.00 and a twelve month high of $46.16. The stock has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -325.05 and a beta of 1.30.

Rambus ( NASDAQ:RMBS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $122.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.93 million. Rambus had a negative net margin of 3.15% and a positive return on equity of 21.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Rambus Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Rambus news, Director Necip Sayiner sold 2,873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.53, for a total value of $130,807.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,138,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Rambus news, Director Necip Sayiner sold 2,873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.53, for a total value of $130,807.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,138,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Eric B. Stang sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.46, for a total transaction of $272,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,235,602.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,725 shares of company stock valued at $2,405,601 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Rambus from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Rambus from $36.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Rambus from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. TheStreet downgraded Rambus from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Rambus from $34.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.20.

Rambus, Inc engages in the provision of cutting-edge semiconductor and Internet Protocol products, spanning memory and interfaces to security, smart sensors and lighting. Its products include Memory Interface Chips, Interface IP, and Security IP. The company was founded by P. Michael Farmwald and Mark A.

