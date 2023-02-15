RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) Shares Bought by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 99,368 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,011 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $13,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNR. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in RenaissanceRe by 8.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,404 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 7.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,536 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,461,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 5.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,119 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after buying an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 5.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 24,034 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,914,000 after buying an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 2.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 679,383 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $107,689,000 after buying an additional 15,215 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $150.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $234.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of RenaissanceRe from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com lowered shares of RenaissanceRe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of RenaissanceRe in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $187.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $197.25.

RenaissanceRe Stock Performance

Shares of RNR stock opened at $215.15 on Wednesday. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a one year low of $124.18 and a one year high of $223.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $193.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.39 and a beta of 0.44.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $7.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.58 by $0.75. RenaissanceRe had a negative net margin of 20.97% and a positive return on equity of 7.36%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.71 earnings per share. RenaissanceRe’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 23.3 EPS for the current year.

RenaissanceRe Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is an increase from RenaissanceRe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. RenaissanceRe’s payout ratio is currently -5.77%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other RenaissanceRe news, SVP Sean G. Brosnan sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.74, for a total transaction of $159,579.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,038 shares in the company, valued at $3,574,194.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RenaissanceRe Profile

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Property, Casualty and Specialty, and Other. The Property segment comprises catastrophe, and other property reinsurance and insurance. The Casualty and Specialty segment deals with casualty and specialty reinsurance and insurance.

See Also

