Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) Shares Acquired by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management acquired a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 134.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,552,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,383,000 after buying an additional 889,911 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 26,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 397,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,897,000 after purchasing an additional 14,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 945,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,443,000 after purchasing an additional 173,951 shares during the last quarter. 98.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rexford Industrial Realty alerts:

Rexford Industrial Realty Price Performance

Shares of NYSE REXR opened at $62.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.12, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.07. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.74 and a 12 month high of $84.68.

Rexford Industrial Realty Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This is a boost from Rexford Industrial Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s payout ratio is presently 136.96%.

REXR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Rexford Industrial Realty from $77.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a report on Monday, February 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.33.

Rexford Industrial Realty Profile

(Get Rating)

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, operating, and acquiring industrial properties. The company was founded on January 18, 2013, and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.