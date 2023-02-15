Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) Shares Sold by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc lowered its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) by 19.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,785 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 659 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers were worth $185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 26.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 34,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,069,000 after buying an additional 7,218 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 11.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,188 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 100,957 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 284,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,816,000 after acquiring an additional 37,047 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Trading Down 0.2 %

RBA opened at $64.05 on Wednesday. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has a 12-month low of $48.65 and a 12-month high of $72.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a PE ratio of 23.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.85.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.56%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. OTR Global reissued a “negative” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. National Bank Financial raised Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Raymond James upped their price target on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, National Bankshares upgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.78.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Profile

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, Inc is an industrial auctioneer, which engages in the sale of equipment to on-site and online bidders. It operates through the following segments: Auctions and Marketplaces, Ritchie Bros. Financial Services and Mascus. The Auctions and Marketplaces segment consists of live on site auctions, online auctions and marketplaces, and brokerage service.

