Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Shares Bought by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,863 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 763 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Roku were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roku during the 1st quarter valued at $955,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Roku by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Roku by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 94,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,806,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Roku by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 10,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,330,000 after buying an additional 2,605 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Roku by 8.6% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. 66.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Roku alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Roku from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Wedbush reduced their target price on Roku from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Roku from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities cut Roku from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $100.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Pivotal Research reduced their price target on shares of Roku from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.96.

Roku Stock Performance

Insider Activity at Roku

Shares of NASDAQ:ROKU opened at $56.64 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.90 and its 200-day moving average is $58.17. The company has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.93 and a beta of 1.80. Roku, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.26 and a 52-week high of $168.60.

In other news, SVP Gilbert Fuchsberg sold 2,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.16, for a total transaction of $120,686.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,645 shares in the company, valued at $1,931,278.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 13.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Roku

(Get Rating)

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Platform and Player. The Platform segment includes digital advertising and related services including the OneView ad platform, content distribution, and licensing arrangements with service operators and TV brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROKU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.