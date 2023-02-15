Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) Shares Bought by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH – Get Rating) by 18.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,291 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,319 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sally Beauty were worth $268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Sally Beauty by 1.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,043,481 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $48,198,000 after buying an additional 48,804 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Sally Beauty by 18.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,590,146 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $42,794,000 after buying an additional 558,630 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Sally Beauty by 0.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,544,961 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,779,000 after buying an additional 14,113 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Sally Beauty by 0.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,529,120 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $23,900,000 after buying an additional 8,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Sally Beauty by 14.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 830,879 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,904,000 after buying an additional 106,185 shares in the last quarter.

Sally Beauty Stock Performance

NYSE:SBH opened at $17.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.61. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.95 and a 1-year high of $18.88.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Sally Beauty ( NYSE:SBH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $957.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $921.74 million. Sally Beauty had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 72.24%. Sally Beauty’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. Analysts forecast that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Sally Beauty in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Sally Beauty from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Sally Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Sally Beauty from $11.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sally Beauty currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.60.

Sally Beauty Company Profile

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc is an international retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. It operates through the Sally Beauty Supply (SBS) and Beauty Systems Group (BSG) segments. The SBS segment offers domestic and international chain of retail stores and a consumer-facing e-commerce website that offers professional beauty supplies to both salon professionals and retail customers primarily in North America, Puerto Rico, and parts of Europe and South America.

