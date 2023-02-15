Sax Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 7,486 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1,808.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,486 shares during the quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $760,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. DC Investments Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth $115,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth about $184,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 82 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Athena Investment Management purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total value of $33,911.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,412. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total transaction of $33,911.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at $1,008,412. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.13, for a total value of $86,466.15. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,518,946.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,943 shares of company stock valued at $3,454,353 over the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Alphabet Stock Down 0.1 %

GOOG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Alphabet from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.13.

GOOG opened at $94.95 on Wednesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.45 and a 12 month high of $144.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $94.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.41. The company has a market cap of $1.22 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.08.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $76.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.49 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 21.20%. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

About Alphabet

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

