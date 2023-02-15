Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1,809.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,646 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,884 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 1,926.9% in the third quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,546 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,774,000 after buying an additional 17,631 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the third quarter worth about $55,305,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,240 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,997,000 after buying an additional 49,628 shares during the period. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 3,005.0% in the third quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 67,503 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,457,000 after buying an additional 65,329 shares during the period. Finally, Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 1,915.2% in the third quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 129,797 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,415,000 after buying an additional 123,356 shares during the period. 34.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $94.68 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.34 and a 12 month high of $143.79. The company has a market cap of $1.21 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.78.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $76.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.15 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 21.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 360 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total transaction of $35,452.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,112,824. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.87, for a total transaction of $63,617.19. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,524,913.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 360 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total transaction of $35,452.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,112,824. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,943 shares of company stock worth $3,454,353 in the last 90 days. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GOOGL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.32.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.